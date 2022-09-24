Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 21,799 Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 21,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,854,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,912,000 after purchasing an additional 483,143 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 68,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of RUTH stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.36. The stock had a trading volume of 654,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,126. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.93.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RUTH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

