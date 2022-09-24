Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 74,680 JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 74,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.96% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,130,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,736,000 after acquiring an additional 54,845 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 485,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,779,000 after acquiring an additional 17,364 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 39.8% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 444,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,722,000 after buying an additional 126,646 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 351,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,957,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 112.3% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 287,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after buying an additional 152,287 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $46.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,797. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.81. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.25 and a 52-week high of $54.93.

