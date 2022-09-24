Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 380,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,702,000 after acquiring an additional 30,646 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 324,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,973,000 after acquiring an additional 44,723 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 291,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,915,000 after acquiring an additional 36,325 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 245,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,499,000 after acquiring an additional 62,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 74.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 157,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,685,000 after acquiring an additional 67,270 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWJ stock traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.34. 163,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,253. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $96.01 and a 1 year high of $131.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.37.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.