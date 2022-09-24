Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 173,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 11,465 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,442,000 after buying an additional 108,968 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 165,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 574,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,278,000 after buying an additional 116,072 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 186,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after buying an additional 22,729 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GEM traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.76. 377,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,314. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average is $30.78. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $38.29.

