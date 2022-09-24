Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.98. 4,349,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,288,991. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.99. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.93 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.