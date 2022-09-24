Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €75.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($74.49) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC set a €87.00 ($88.78) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($68.37) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €61.08 ($62.33) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($132.30). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €63.43 and a 200 day moving average price of €62.12.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.