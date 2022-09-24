Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €83.00 Price Target for Aurubis (ETR:NDA)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €83.00 ($84.69) price objective on Aurubis (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NDA. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Aurubis Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of ETR:NDA opened at €53.00 ($54.08) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 3.20. Aurubis has a 52 week low of €56.56 ($57.71) and a 52 week high of €116.85 ($119.23). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €63.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of €82.73.

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

