Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles cut its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,660 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy comprises 4.5% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $8,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 207,254 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 70,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Devon Energy by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN traded down $5.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.69. 17,563,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,325,935. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.75%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.