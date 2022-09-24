Dexioprotocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $13,328.00 (DEXI)

Dexioprotocol (DEXI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. In the last week, Dexioprotocol has traded 42.5% lower against the dollar. One Dexioprotocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Dexioprotocol has a market capitalization of $853,627.67 and approximately $13,328.00 worth of Dexioprotocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005237 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011186 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Dexioprotocol Coin Profile
Dexioprotocol’s total supply is 355,760,696,019 coins and its circulating supply is 293,160,234,471 coins. Dexioprotocol’s official Twitter account is @dexioprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Dexioprotocol Coin Trading
