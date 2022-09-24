DGPayment (DGP) Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last Week

DGPayment (DGP) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One DGPayment coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DGPayment has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. DGPayment has a market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $551,158.00 worth of DGPayment was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DGPayment Coin Profile

DGPayment launched on July 27th, 2020. DGPayment’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins. The official website for DGPayment is dgpaytech.com. DGPayment’s official Twitter account is @dgpayment and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DGPayment is dgpaytech.com/blog.

Buying and Selling DGPayment

According to CryptoCompare, “DGPayment is a global payment processor created for business owners of small to medium enterprises, eCommerce, and every participant of the blockchain industry.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DGPayment directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DGPayment should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DGPayment using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

