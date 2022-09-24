dHedge DAO (DHT) One Day Volume Tops $158,680.00

dHedge DAO (DHT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last week, dHedge DAO has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $12.66 million and $158,680.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dHedge DAO coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000660 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011048 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.63 or 0.00623782 BTC.

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

dHedge DAO launched on September 10th, 2020. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org.

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode.With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process.”

