Digible Price Reaches $0.0039 (DIGI)

Digible (DIGI) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Digible has a total market cap of $288,060.50 and $17,497.00 worth of Digible was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digible has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digible coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005241 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011188 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Digible Profile
Digible’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,997,867 coins. Digible’s official Twitter account is @digibleio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Digible Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Digible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.