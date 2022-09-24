Doge Killer Price Reaches $468.70 (LEASH)

Doge Killer (LEASH) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Doge Killer has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. One Doge Killer coin can now be purchased for $468.70 or 0.02450304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Doge Killer has a market cap of $50.45 million and $732,030.00 worth of Doge Killer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Doge Killer alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011227 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Nexus Dubai (NXD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00014182 BTC.

About Doge Killer

Doge Killer’s genesis date was September 1st, 2020. Doge Killer’s total supply is 107,647 coins. Doge Killer’s official website is www.shibatoken.com. Doge Killer’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Doge Killer

According to CryptoCompare, “LEASH was originally set to be a rebase token pegged to the price of Dogecoin. Now, it has been unleashed and will not rebase. With a total circulation of 100k tokens, it has the opposite appeal to Shib (which has a much larger supply). The second token incentivized on the swap offers special rewards for those who provide liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doge Killer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doge Killer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doge Killer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Doge Killer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doge Killer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.