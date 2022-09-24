Dogecoin (DOGE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $270.55 Million

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion and approximately $270.55 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0634 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00022333 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00287575 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001187 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00017422 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00026113 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 136,213,476,384 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.