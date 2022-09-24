DRIFE (DRF) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,357.00

DRIFE (DRF) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, DRIFE has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DRIFE has a total market cap of $474,747.93 and $6,357.00 worth of DRIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DRIFE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005212 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,183.63 or 1.00023333 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007053 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00058458 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005912 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00068993 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005215 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002010 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00077419 BTC.

DRIFE Profile

DRIFE (CRYPTO:DRF) is a coin. DRIFE’s total supply is 1,538,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 786,807,659 coins. DRIFE’s official Twitter account is @Drife_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DRIFE

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIFE is a decentralized ride-hailing platform powered by blockchain with the intent of empowering value creators within their ecosystem – these include the drivers, riders, and community developers. DRIFE plans to disrupt the existing business model and remove the corporate intermediaries involved in the transactions. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DRIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DRIFE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DRIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

