Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Down 1.8 %

EGBN opened at $45.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average of $50.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.92. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $44.77 and a 1-year high of $63.84.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.37). Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 59,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,021,000 after acquiring an additional 48,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

