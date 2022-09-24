Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $58.21

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.21 ($0.70) and traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.60). Ebiquity shares last traded at GBX 52 ($0.63), with a volume of 3,550 shares.

Ebiquity Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £60.31 million and a P/E ratio of -6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 53.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 58.21.

About Ebiquity

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides media consultancy and investment analysis services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media and Analytics & Tech. It offers analysis and advisory services in the areas of media management, media performance, marketing effectiveness, technology advisory, and contract compliance services.

