Edge Trading Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days (EDGE)

Edge (EDGE) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Edge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0595 or 0.00000311 BTC on exchanges. Edge has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and $14,153.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Edge has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.
Edge Coin Profile
Edge launched on May 4th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Edge is edge.network/en. Edge’s official message board is medium.com/dadi. Edge’s official Twitter account is @edgenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Edge
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.
