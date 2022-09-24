Einsteinium Trading Up 16.1% This Week (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $12,238.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000355 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00023043 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00287421 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001062 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00017260 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,861,121 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation.

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

