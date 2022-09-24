Elamachain Market Capitalization Tops $378,663.00 (ELAMA)

Elamachain (ELAMA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Elamachain has a market capitalization of $378,663.00 and $415.00 worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elamachain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Elamachain has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elamachain alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00008343 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011134 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10810896 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Elamachain Profile

Elamachain launched on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain. The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io. Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elamachain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elamachain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elamachain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elamachain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elamachain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.