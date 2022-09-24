Electroneum (ETN) Price Reaches $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 16.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $51.46 million and $250,819.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005269 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001492 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00020381 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Satoshi (SATS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,929,158,695 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.