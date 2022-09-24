Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 304,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,978,000 after acquiring an additional 20,048 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,107,000 after acquiring an additional 813,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,243,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total transaction of $13,773,045.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,161,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,274,490,634.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total value of $13,773,045.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,161,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,274,490,634.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,125 shares of company stock worth $108,581,151. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LLY traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $311.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,572,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.94 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $313.93 and a 200 day moving average of $304.81. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.19.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

