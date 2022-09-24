Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.41

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.41 and traded as low as $7.27. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 131,180 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EARN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.39.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.39%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,928 shares in the last quarter. 21.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

