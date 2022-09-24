Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Given “Buy” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EDV. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a C$3,000.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$1,083.80.

Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$24.39 on Tuesday. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of C$23.70 and a twelve month high of C$35.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.84.

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$803.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$760.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Endeavour Mining will post 1.4199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.512 per share. This is an increase from Endeavour Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

