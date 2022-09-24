Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Endesa Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEZY opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. Endesa has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $12.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

