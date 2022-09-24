Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Endesa Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ELEZY opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. Endesa has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $12.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83.
Endesa Company Profile
