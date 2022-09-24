EnWave (CVE:ENW) Stock Price Down 3%

EnWave Co. (CVE:ENW – Get Rating) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. 32,745 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 46,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

ENW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cormark decreased their price objective on EnWave from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on EnWave from C$1.10 to C$0.85 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of C$53.01 million and a PE ratio of -17.14.

EnWave ( CVE:ENW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$5.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.19 million. Research analysts forecast that EnWave Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

