EnWave (CVE:ENW) Stock Price Down 3%

EnWave Co. (CVE:ENW – Get Rating) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. 32,745 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 46,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ENW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cormark decreased their price objective on EnWave from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on EnWave from C$1.10 to C$0.85 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.
EnWave Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of C$53.01 million and a PE ratio of -17.14.
About EnWave
EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.
Featured Articles
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for EnWave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnWave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.