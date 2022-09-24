EOSDT Price Up 31.3% Over Last Week (EOSDT)

EOSDT (EOSDT) traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 24th. During the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 31.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00004640 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $70,515.00 and $1.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EOSDT alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007403 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011106 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071010 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10855707 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT’s genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 80,368 coins. The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt. EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOSDT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it.EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOSDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOSDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.