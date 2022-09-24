EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) PT Lowered to $38.00

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Maxim Group from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut EuroDry from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

EuroDry stock opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.48 million, a PE ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52. EuroDry has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $44.99.

EuroDry ( NASDAQ:EDRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $20.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.77 million. EuroDry had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 60.70%. Research analysts expect that EuroDry will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDRY. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in EuroDry in the first quarter valued at $339,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EuroDry during the first quarter valued at about $331,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EuroDry by 40.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 16,533 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of EuroDry by 340.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of EuroDry by 43.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of ten drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Ultramax drybulk carrier, two Kamsarmax carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a cargo capacity of 726,555 deadweight tons.

