FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,760 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 0.3% in the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,722 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $5.21 on Friday, hitting $149.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,195,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,589,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.78 and a 200-day moving average of $216.06. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $146.65 and a 1 year high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.64.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

