FintruX Network (FTX) Price Reaches $0.0042 on Top Exchanges

FintruX Network (FTX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $395,971.47 and approximately $98.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FintruX Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network (CRYPTO:FTX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FintruX Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | Reddit “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

