FIO Protocol Price Tops $0.0424 on Exchanges (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 24th. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0424 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $34.55 million and $3.16 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012679 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007807 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011342 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00012742 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 814,214,284 coins. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors.FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses.FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. The FIO Protocol runs on its own dPoS blockchain – the FIO Chain. As the internal economic driver, the FIO Token is utilized to pay for all fees necessary to write data to the chain.While the FIO Token is necessary to utilize the FIO Protocol – users do not need to directly obtain the token, as the FIO Protocol is designed for the ability to accept indirect payments. Users can potentially pay for their FIO Protocol usage through intermediaries, including through the Foundation itself, and through using various other popular cryptocurrencies.FIO-enabled products may also choose to pay in part, or in whole, the cost of a FIO Address registration/renewal. Please check with your provider for specifics on their implementation.”

