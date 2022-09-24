First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on First Horizon to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.83.

First Horizon Price Performance

FHN stock opened at $23.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $24.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.04.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in First Horizon by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in First Horizon by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 68,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

