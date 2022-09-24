Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.71.

Focus Financial Partners Stock Performance

FOCS stock opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.33. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $539.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 154,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 76,238 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 15.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 6.3% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 190,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 15.0% in the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,947,000 after buying an additional 286,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 221.6% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 14,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Featured Articles

