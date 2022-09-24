Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.62. Friedman Industries shares last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 10,586 shares.

Friedman Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $52.32 million, a P/E ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 47.02%. The firm had revenue of $75.09 million during the quarter.

Friedman Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Friedman Industries

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Friedman Industries in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Friedman Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 3.2% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 64.4% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 70,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 27,592 shares during the period. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

