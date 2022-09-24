Frontier (FRONT) Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Frontier (FRONT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Frontier has a total market cap of $22.49 million and $3.61 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Frontier has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Frontier

Frontier launched on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz.

Frontier Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

