Function X (FX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $97.23 Million

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $97.23 million and approximately $493,226.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002909 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011193 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00136599 BTC.
- Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $354.12 or 0.01852852 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005237 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
Function X was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.