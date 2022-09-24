GameCredits Reaches Market Cap of $2.34 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last week, GameCredits has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and $3,145.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00022547 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00283034 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001169 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00017409 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000207 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,809,670 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

