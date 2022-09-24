GameCredits Reaches Market Cap of $2.34 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last week, GameCredits has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and $3,145.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00022547 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00283034 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000953 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001169 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002991 BTC.
- Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00017409 BTC.
- MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002364 BTC.
- XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002524 BTC.
- Starcoin (STC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000207 BTC.
About GameCredits
GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,809,670 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits.
Buying and Selling GameCredits
