Gameswap Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,640.00 (GSWAP)

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last week, Gameswap has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. Gameswap has a market cap of $7.69 million and approximately $12,640.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00002008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gameswap alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010984 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Gameswap

Gameswap’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org.

Buying and Selling Gameswap

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gameswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gameswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.