Genesis Vision Trading Up 3.9% This Week (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Genesis Vision coin can now be bought for about $0.0810 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $357,386.00 and approximately $153.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00008320 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011166 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10810896 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Genesis Vision Coin Profile

Genesis Vision was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,409,907 coins. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

