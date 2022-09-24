Goldex Token (GLDX) 1-Day Volume Hits $12,239.00

Goldex Token (GLDX) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last week, Goldex Token has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Goldex Token has a market cap of $152,631.18 and $12,239.00 worth of Goldex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldex Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000603 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Goldex Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,094.40 or 1.00001697 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006889 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00059829 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00011515 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00068759 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005236 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002149 BTC.

About Goldex Token

GLDX is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2020. Goldex Token’s total supply is 1,326,000 coins. Goldex Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Goldex Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gldx Token is formed by the various asset funds algorithm used in order to prevent manipulative movements for the base price formation. The mechanism of these funds, which are created at certain rates, working with instant transaction prices in the world stock markets, is also the main factor. It acts as a breakwater against big fluctuations in price. The base price of each Gldx Token starts with the division of the commodity averages in which mutual funds are currently evaluated, at the rate that constitutes the starting price of 1.1 USDT. Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Goldex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.