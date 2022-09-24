Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Major Shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem Buys 6,088 Shares

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 6,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $12,480.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,361,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,891,271.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Northern Right Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 23rd, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 7,375 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $15,118.75.

On Monday, September 12th, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 6,365 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $13,048.25.

On Friday, September 9th, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 8,153 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $16,713.65.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 15,877 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $32,071.54.

On Friday, August 12th, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 41,120 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $82,240.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 4,144 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $8,453.76.

On Monday, August 8th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 7,233 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $14,610.66.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 3,658 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $7,242.84.

On Monday, July 18th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 3,282 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,564.00.

Great Elm Group Price Performance

NASDAQ GEG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.05. 29,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,443. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $60.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Great Elm Group ( NASDAQ:GEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Great Elm Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC lifted its position in Great Elm Group by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Group

(Get Rating)

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

Featured Stories

