Green Climate World (WGC) Price Reaches $0.33

Green Climate World (WGC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Green Climate World has a market cap of $325.55 million and $55,781.00 worth of Green Climate World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Green Climate World coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001705 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Green Climate World has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Green Climate World alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011186 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00142542 BTC.

Green Climate World Coin Profile

Green Climate World was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Green Climate World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Green Climate World is https://reddit.com/r/GreenClimateWorld. Green Climate World’s official Twitter account is @WeGen_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Green Climate World’s official website is greenclimate.io.

Green Climate World Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Green Climate world is a project aiming to improve the life on our planet.The core of the project is the WGC Token. The WGC token is a blockchain based cryptocurrency and also a ledger. All logs will be secure on the blockchain with no possibility for any kind of tempering or erasing by anyone.The main goal of Green Climate world is recording atmospheric data to their blockchain and planting trees.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Green Climate World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Green Climate World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Green Climate World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Green Climate World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Green Climate World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.