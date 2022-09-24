Gresham House’s (GHE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Gresham House (LON:GHE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,275 ($15.41) target price on the stock.

Gresham House Trading Down 0.9 %

Gresham House stock opened at GBX 770 ($9.30) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of £294.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,500.00. Gresham House has a 1 year low of GBX 750 ($9.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,020 ($12.32). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 828.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 869.27.

Gresham House Company Profile

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. Within private equity, it seeks to direct investments in growth capital, early-stage and lower mid-market private companies through both listed and unlisted fund structures.

