Gresham House’s (GHE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Gresham House (LON:GHE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,275 ($15.41) target price on the stock.
Gresham House Trading Down 0.9 %
Gresham House stock opened at GBX 770 ($9.30) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of £294.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,500.00. Gresham House has a 1 year low of GBX 750 ($9.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,020 ($12.32). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 828.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 869.27.
Gresham House Company Profile
