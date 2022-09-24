Grit Real Estate Income Group (LON:GR1T) Shares Down 3.1%

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (LON:GR1T – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 31 ($0.37). Approximately 331,009 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 638% from the average daily volume of 44,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32 ($0.39).

Grit Real Estate Income Group Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of £153.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 33.

About Grit Real Estate Income Group

Grit is listed on the London Stock Exchange main market (LSE: GR1T), the Johannesburg Stock Exchange main board (JSE: GTR) and the Stock Exchange of Mauritius Ltd official market (SEM: DEL.N0000). Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is a leading pan-African real estate company focused on investing in and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa).

