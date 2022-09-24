Hamster (HAM) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Hamster (HAM) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Hamster has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Hamster coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Hamster has a total market capitalization of $7.64 million and $241,855.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hamster Coin Profile

Hamster’s genesis date was September 5th, 2021. Hamster’s total supply is 4,336,093,291,330,410 coins. The official website for Hamster is coinhamster.io. Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hamster Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hamster Token is a de-centralized meme token which was created on BSC Network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

