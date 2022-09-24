Head-To-Head Contrast: First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) & Macerich (NYSE:MAC)

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) and First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Macerich and First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macerich 4.30% 1.18% 0.45% First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Macerich and First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macerich $847.44 million 1.99 $14.26 million $0.18 43.61 First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Macerich has higher revenue and earnings than First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust.

83.3% of Macerich shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Macerich shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Macerich and First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macerich 6 2 2 0 1.60 First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80

Macerich currently has a consensus target price of $13.45, suggesting a potential upside of 71.34%. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 91.41%. Given First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Macerich.

Summary

Macerich beats First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence in the West Coast, Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector for five straight years (2015 – 2019).

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

