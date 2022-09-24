Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Moderna makes up approximately 3.0% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $7,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $123.64. 3,942,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,054,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.69. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.61 and a 1-year high of $453.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.78 and its 200 day moving average is $150.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $5,728,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,044,786.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total value of $1,740,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,457,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,775,514.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $5,728,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,044,786.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 648,048 shares of company stock worth $101,158,042 in the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

