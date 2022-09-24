Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HEN3. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($57.14) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($74.49) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($72.45) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of HEN3 opened at €61.08 ($62.33) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($132.30). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €63.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of €62.12.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

