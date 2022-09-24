Henrik Gerdes Sells 2,384 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 2,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $38,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Henrik Gerdes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 8th, Henrik Gerdes sold 31,142 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $519,759.98.

On Monday, July 11th, Henrik Gerdes sold 43,606 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $526,324.42.

NYSE CHPT traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,297,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,047,867. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.82. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ChargePoint by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in ChargePoint by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 103,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in ChargePoint by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 250,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 47,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

