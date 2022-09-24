Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCMLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 56 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 44 to CHF 46 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 43 to CHF 42 in a report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Holcim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Holcim Trading Down 4.2 %

Holcim stock opened at $8.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Holcim has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $11.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27.

About Holcim

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

